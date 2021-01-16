KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of iQIYI in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). KeyCorp also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

IQ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $19.76 on Friday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

