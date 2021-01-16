KeyCorp Comments on Target Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will earn $9.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $194.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

