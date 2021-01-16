KeyCorp Comments on Exelon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion.
NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
