KeyCorp Comments on Exelon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

