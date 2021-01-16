KeyCorp Comments on Exelon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

EXC opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Exelon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Exelon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

