KeyCorp Comments on Avangrid, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Avangrid stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $3,589,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 126.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

