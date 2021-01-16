KeyCorp Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $32.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.04. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $14,610,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

