Kevin R. Sayer Sells 39,949 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total value of $4,263,407.94.

On Thursday, October 29th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20.

Shares of DXCM opened at $354.20 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average of $385.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 335.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 25.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 143.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

