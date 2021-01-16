Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

