Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €7.90 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.98 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. Aroundtown SA has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.13.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

