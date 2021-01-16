Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its exposure in multiple end markets, solid customer base, strong product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its three initiatives — growth, modernization and simplification — have been proving advantageous. For second-quarter fiscal 2021, it anticipates sales to grow in low- to mid-single digits on a sequential basis. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. However, the company remains wary about the end-market challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, it refrained from providing fiscal 2021 projections. Also, Kennametal’s ability to meet debt obligations based on its current income has declined in the past quarter.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of KMT opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

