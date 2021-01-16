Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

KMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.41, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

