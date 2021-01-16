Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Shares Gap Up to $750.00

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $750.00, but opened at $793.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $759.00, with a volume of 10,346 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £563.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 688.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 631.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Keller Group plc (KLR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 87.86%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

