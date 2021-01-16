Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $328.28 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $65.66 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $328.28 or 0.00879679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00116835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00248532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.93 or 0.88737856 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

