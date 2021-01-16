Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $112.49 million and $1.29 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,721,913 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.