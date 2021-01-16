Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ProSight Global stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProSight Global by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 269,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

