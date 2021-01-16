KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $40.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.94.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

