KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.47.
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.
In related news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $38,074,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 171,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
