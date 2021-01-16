KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $38,074,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 171,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

