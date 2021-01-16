KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading Down 7.4%

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 2,825,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,616,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after buying an additional 192,757 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,078,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 297,793 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,033,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

