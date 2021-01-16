KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.76 Million

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce $578.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.30 million to $619.57 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $671.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. 1,956,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,582. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

