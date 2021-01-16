K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) stock opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

