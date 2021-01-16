JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $566.87

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.87 and traded as high as $601.74. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) shares last traded at $582.10, with a volume of 78,087 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 566.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 502.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.16 million and a PE ratio of -50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £277.68 ($362.79).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

