JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $12.54 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.