JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $65.95 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

