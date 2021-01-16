JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Total (NYSE:TOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

TOT stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $16,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Total by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,809,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

