JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KZMYY. Liberum Capital lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

