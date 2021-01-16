JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

