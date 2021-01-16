JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.