JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target to $54.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.