JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 51.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

