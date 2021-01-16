JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.70

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.12.

LUN stock opened at C$11.45 on Thursday. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

