JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $34.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,665. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

