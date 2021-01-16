JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 170

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 148.20 ($1.94).

EMG stock opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. Man Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 164 ($2.14).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

