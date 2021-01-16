JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 345 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 355 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 357.07.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.