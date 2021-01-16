JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $113.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

A number of research firms have commented on YY. Benchmark raised their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. 913,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. JOYY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. Analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

