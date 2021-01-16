Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Up to $158.50

Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $158.50, but opened at $166.50. Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 11,546 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £164.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

