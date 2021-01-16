Joseph W. Sutton Sells 63,322 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $3,768,292.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMRC traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $54.03. 638,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,168. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

