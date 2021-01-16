Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 996 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $22,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Inovalon by 120.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
