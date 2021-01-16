Joia M. Johnson Sells 40,400 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,109,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 251,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,527,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,811,000 after purchasing an additional 544,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $33,783,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

