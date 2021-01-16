Joia M. Johnson Sells 40,400 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,109,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 251,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,527,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,811,000 after purchasing an additional 544,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $33,783,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
