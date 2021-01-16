John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) SVP Christopher Caridi Sells 1,126 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) SVP Christopher Caridi sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $53,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:JW-A opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
