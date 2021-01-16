Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Shares Up 1.3%

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($17.83) and last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43). 426,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 470,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,381.17.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total transaction of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

About Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

