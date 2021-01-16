Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wyndham Destinations, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

