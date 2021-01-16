Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lear Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.82.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 0.3% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Lear by 9.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

