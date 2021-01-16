Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Infosys stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 41.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 717.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

