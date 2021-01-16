Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $22.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

