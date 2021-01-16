Jefferies Financial Group Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 513,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

