Jefferies Financial Group Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $27.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

