Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

ANF stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

