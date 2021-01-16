Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.