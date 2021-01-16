Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 402,371 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

