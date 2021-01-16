Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 143,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,425,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

